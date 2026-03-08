24KAY Continues Independent Rise With New Single “King Me Crown”

The independent hip-hop landscape continues to evolve as artists discover new ways to build audiences outside of traditional label systems. One of the names steadily gaining attention is 24KAY, also written as 24Kay, an emerging rapper whose energetic delivery and digital-first strategy are helping expand his reach across streaming platforms and short-form video culture.

With the release of his latest single “King Me Crown,” 24KAY continues positioning himself as an artist whose music translates both in live environments and within the fast-moving ecosystem of social media discovery.

A Rising Independent Voice

24KAY, whose legal name is Kendrick Fludd Jr., is based in South Carolina but carries a sound shaped by multiple cultural influences. Raised between Brooklyn, New York, Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, his music reflects a blend of regional styles that mirror different corners of hip-hop culture.

That mix of influences, combined with a disciplined approach to his career, has helped the artist steadily build momentum as an independent artist navigating today’s digital music landscape.

Early Momentum and Live Performance Experience

Before the release of “King Me Crown,” 24KAY began drawing attention through records such as “Traffic,” which helped introduce his sound to a wider audience and demonstrated his ability to create music that resonates across streaming platforms and social media.

In addition to growing traction online, 24KAY has also gained real-world performance experience appearing alongside established hip-hop artists including Project Pat and K Stylis. He has also been preparing for upcoming performance opportunities connected to artists such as OMB Peezy and Dae Dae, helping expand his presence within the Southern hip-hop performance circuit.

Beyond live shows, his music has received radio rotation and coverage from outlets including 99JAMZ in Miami, Excitement Radio, and Dirty South Radio, helping introduce his sound to listeners across multiple markets.

The Sound of “King Me Crown”

The newest single “King Me Crown” highlights a central part of 24KAY’s creative style. The record leans into high-energy production, confident delivery, and memorable hooks designed to capture attention quickly.

In a music landscape where songs often gain momentum through viral clips and short-form video platforms, records like “King Me Crown” are built to translate naturally across streaming platforms and social media.

24KAY often approaches recording through freestyle-driven sessions, focusing on capturing authentic emotion and spontaneity in the studio while maintaining a long-term vision for his catalog and brand.

Building Through Digital Culture

Part of 24KAY’s steady growth comes from understanding how modern audiences discover music. Rather than relying on a single platform, he actively connects with listeners through streaming services, live performances, and short-form content.

One example of this approach is his “Inna Day With 24Kay” vlog series, where fans get an inside look at his day-to-day experiences as an independent artist — from studio sessions and performances to behind-the-scenes moments that showcase the lifestyle surrounding his music.

This direct connection with fans helps translate the energy of his records into shareable content that introduces new listeners to his catalog.

Looking Ahead

As the independent hip-hop space becomes increasingly competitive, artists who combine strong music with a strategic digital presence often stand out. 24KAY appears to be building that balance, pairing energetic records with consistent audience engagement.

With a growing catalog, continued media exposure, and expanding live performance opportunities, “King Me Crown” represents another step forward in the artist’s growing momentum.