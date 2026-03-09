The 57th NAACP Image Awards delivered strong ratings growth this year, drawing 2.2 million viewers across 13 Paramount networks, including CBS. The simulcast also saw a 22 percent increase in impressions among Adults 18 to 49 compared to last year.

Hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, the broadcast celebrated achievements in Black culture and honored leaders in entertainment, advocacy, and the arts. The ceremony aired across BET, CBS, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, POP, Smithsonian, and TV Land.

According to the network, the show ranked as the number one entertainment program in its time slot, excluding sports and news. CBS alone delivered 1.287 million viewers, a 17 percent increase from the previous year. Adults 18 to 34 impressions doubled year over year, reaching 134,000 across the simulcast. The broadcast also generated more than 2 million social media interactions, making it the most social television program of the night outside of sports and late-night programming.

“The NAACP Image Awards continue to be one of the most important celebrations of Black excellence and cultural impact,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “Through our longstanding partnership with the NAACP and the power of our Paramount network family, we are able to bring this extraordinary night to audiences at scale, honoring the storytellers, leaders, and creators whose voices move culture forward and reminding the world that our stories matter.”

“We remain proud to offer the most powerful celebrations of Black excellence, and we’re thrilled to see audiences show up and engage with this moment in such a strong way,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “For nearly six decades, the Image Awards have provided a safe and affirming space where our community is celebrated, recognized, and appreciated for the excellence that shapes culture around the world. As we look ahead, the NAACP is committed to expanding the reach and platform of the Image Awards to ensure every corner of Black culture is seen, honored, and uplifted.”