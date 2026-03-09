“Beyhive” Among Fan Terms Added in Major Dictionary Update

A major online dictionary has expanded its database with more than 1,500 new entries, many of which reflect the language used by modern fan communities across entertainment and pop culture.

Among the additions is “Beyhive,” the widely recognized name for the devoted fanbase surrounding Beyoncé. While the term has circulated among fans since the early to mid-2000s, its popularity surged during the 2010s as Beyoncé’s digital presence and cultural impact continued to grow.

Are you part of any fandoms?



Our Word Drop is packed with over 1,500 new dictionary entries. This first drop of the year highlights words recently added to the dictionary. These words are new terms popping up everywhere, plus some words you may already know that have recently… pic.twitter.com/et3kKYGY4X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 5, 2026

The update highlights how fan-driven language has become part of everyday conversation, especially online, where communities form around music, television, film, and gaming. As these groups expand, the terms they use to identify themselves increasingly move into mainstream usage.

In announcing the update, the dictionary’s team explained the reasoning behind the latest additions. “These words are new terms popping up everywhere, plus some words you may already know that have recently been added to the dictionary,” the company shared in an X(formerly Twitter) post.

The announcement also pointed to the broader trend of fandom terminology entering the common vocabulary. “As fandoms grow, the language that fans use to describe themselves becomes more common. Potterhead, Trekkie, Swiftie, Deadhead, Whovian, and Beyhive are just a few terms you might have come across!”

The latest update reflects how fan culture continues to shape modern language, turning once niche labels into widely recognized identifiers across entertainment communities.