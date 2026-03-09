Bruno Mars has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 with his new album, The Romantic, marking his second No. 1 and first in more than a decade. The album earned 186,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending March 5, according to Luminate.

Mars was last No. 1 in March 2013 with Unorthodox Jukebox, nearly three months after its debut. The Romantic is also Mars’ first album to debut directly at No. 1 and his fifth top-10 release overall, following An Evening With Silk Sonic, 24K Magic, Unorthodox Jukebox, and Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

“The Romantic” sold 93,500 albums, earned 90,500 streaming-equivalent units from 93.95 million on-demand streams of its nine tracks, and added 2,000 track-equivalent units. It debuted at No. 1 on both Top Album Sales and Top Streaming Albums, giving Mars his biggest streaming week ever.

His 13-year gap between No. 1s is the longest for any living solo male artist since Paul McCartney returned to the top in 2018 with Egypt Station, 36 years after his previous chart-topping album.