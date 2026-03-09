A moment from a recent concert has pulled the long-running tension between Drake and Rick Ross back into the spotlight.

The two artists built a strong musical partnership over the years, releasing several major collaborations that became staples in hip hop. That relationship shifted in 2024 when a series of high-profile rap feuds reshaped alliances across the genre. Despite the fallout, songs created during their earlier run still appear in live performances.

Drake reacts to Rick Ross playing his part on "Aston Martin Music" after telling the crowd, “We gonna let Drake sing a little” 👀



“😂😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/PsxBE93599 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 6, 2026

During a show this week, Ross briefly stopped his set to address the crowd before letting a familiar track take center stage. As the opening of their hit “Aston Martin Music” filled the venue, Ross stepped aside and told the audience, “We gon’ let the n*a Drake sing a little.”

The moment drew cheers from the crowd and quickly circulated online as clips of the performance spread across social media platforms.

The viral video sparked additional attention after it was reposted with the caption “Rick Ross’ biggest song has his enemy on it.” Drake later appeared in the comment section of that post, responding with several crying-laughing emojis.

The short reaction did not provide any real insight into the current status of their relationship. Still, the exchange reminded fans how their shared history continues to surface, even as the rivalry between the two rappers remains unresolved.