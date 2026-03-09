The legendary Florida A&M University Marching 100 delivered a special performance of the NBA on Prime theme song “Victory” during the latest NBA on Prime Pregame broadcast.

The iconic band from Florida A&M University showcased the high-energy rendition ahead of the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Prime Video.

“Victory” was composed by FAMU alumnus and Grammy Award-winning artist Common, adding an extra layer of school pride to the performance.

Prime Video aired the band’s dynamic presentation as part of its pregame coverage, highlighting the Marching 100’s signature precision, powerful sound and cultural impact.