Jaylen Brown is speaking about the possible return of teammate Jayson Tatum in a new episode of the digital series Cousins, hosted by Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

During the conversation, the Boston Celtics star discussed Tatum’s recovery from a torn Achilles and the mindset surrounding a potential comeback as the team prepares for the postseason.

“First, I want to commend JT for even having the notion that he wants to come back. Him wanting to return is an unselfish act — putting his body on the line in order for us to accomplish something great. We’re both on the same page and had a good talk about the mindset we want to come back with and what we want to add to winning.”

Brown also reflected on how the Celtics roster has evolved in recent seasons, noting that the current group features younger players compared to previous years.