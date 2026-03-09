King Harris Fires Back at 50 Cent With New Diss “Droptop”

The ongoing clash between King Harris and 50 Cent escalated again this week after Harris released a new diss record shortly after the veteran rapper dropped his latest single.

Harris, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta artist T.I., unveiled the track titled “Droptop” on Instagram just hours after 50 Cent’s song surfaced online. The quick turnaround signaled that the public exchange between the two camps remains very much alive.

King Harris just dropped another diss track aimed at 50 Cent called "Droptop"pic.twitter.com/DhNvPsSb0F — SoulFood66 (@BlackAndNative1) March 6, 2026

In the song, Harris delivers a sharp line directed at 50 Cent: “You were made from 50 cents because your mama gave it cheap.”

He also used the post’s caption to mock 50 Cent’s release while promoting his own track. “Ni66a Dropped dat Weak A$$ Track [laughing emojis face palm emoji]. It ain’t sh*t you can do, DAT WE CANT MR 5 0!! So yall just sit back and watch da show WE FINNA COOK THIS [duck emoji] Ahhh Ni66a. Song out now will be on all platforms later today,” Harris wrote.

The diss arrived soon after 50 Cent debuted “No One Told Us What We’re Here For,” a collaboration with singer Leon Thomas. The song also functions as promotional material tied to the next chapter of the Power television franchise.

Listeners quickly pointed out that sections of 50 Cent’s track appeared to reference T.I. and members of his family.

Reactions online have been divided. Some fans praised 50 Cent for responding through music rather than social media commentary. Others felt the track was a restrained reply compared with the more aggressive tone often seen in historic rap rivalries.