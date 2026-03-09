Mojtaba Khamenei has been elevated as the new supreme leader of Iran following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for nearly four decades. The decision was made by the Assembly of Experts, the 88-member clerical body responsible for selecting the country’s top authority.

According to CNN, the move has drawn criticism from some Iranians who fear the decision effectively transforms the Islamic Republic into a political dynasty.

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei the country's new supreme leader following the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the state-run media has announced. https://t.co/mYjsZuVOcp pic.twitter.com/eYG00HAeLj — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2026

For years, Mojtaba maintained a relatively low public profile. Behind the scenes, however, he built influence within the state structure and developed close relationships with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and economic networks tied to the government. His leadership begins during a tense period for Iran.

Donald Trump previously said the younger Khamenei being selected would be “unacceptable” to him. Before the announcement, Trump said the new supreme leader “is not going to last long” without his approval while Israeli officials signaled they would continue targeting Ali Khamenei’s successor.