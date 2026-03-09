Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10014916by)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, for former President George H.W. Bush.

Former US President George H.W. Bush State Funeral, Washington DC, USA – 05 Dec 2018

The Obama Presidential Center will officially open on June 19 in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood, following an opening ceremony on June 18, the Obama Foundation announced March 7.

The center, first celebrated with a groundbreaking in September 2021 by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, will host a multi-day celebration from June 18 to June 21 featuring “legendary performances by global icons and powerful remarks from today’s most prominent voices,” the foundation said.

Former President George W. Bush will attend the dedication ceremony, but current President Donald Trump has not been invited, according to PEOPLE.

The community-focused center marks a long-anticipated addition to Chicago’s South Side, aiming to celebrate leadership, civic engagement, and the legacy of the Obamas while providing public programs, exhibits, and spaces for education and community gatherings.