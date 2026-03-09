Rihanna was inside her Los Angeles home when a woman allegedly opened fire on the property Sunday afternoon, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect drove up to the residence and fired multiple rounds from what was described as an AR-15-style rifle. Several bullets or fragments struck parts of the property before officers responded and took the woman into custody.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the home the singer shares with rapper A$AP Rocky in the Beverly Crest area near Beverly Hills. According to NBC, It remains unclear whether A$AP Rocky or the couple’s children were inside the home at the time.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect, and investigators have not yet determined a possible motive for the shooting. Officials said more information, including booking details, is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

The case is being handled by the Los Angeles Police Department as authorities work to determine what led to the incident.