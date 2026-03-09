Sexyy Red has released the official music video for her latest single “If You Want It,” delivering a bold visual to accompany one of the season’s fastest rising party tracks. The high energy release arrives via gamma. and Rebel as the rapper prepares for her debut performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April.

The single is already gaining major traction, amassing nearly 19 million global streams including more than 16 million in the United States. It is currently climbing the Urban Radio chart and has sparked over 126,000 TikTok creations.

Directed by Sexyy Red alongside videographer Hidji World, the visual opens with the rapper standing in the rain, establishing a dramatic tone of confidence and control. High-energy choreography amplifies the infectious hook, “If You Want It,” helping position the track as a potential Spring Break anthem.

The storyline shifts to a flashy jewelry store setting where bold edits and vibrant visuals bring the song’s unapologetic lyrics to life. One scene recreates the line “we in his mama’s house,” while another features AI-generated imagery of a pregnant Sexyy Red delivering the lyric “I’m pregnant, bae,” blending humor, fantasy, and storytelling.

The video closes with a surprise cameo from Chief Keef inside a limousine, adding star power to the final moment.

The release follows the viral success of her track “Hang Wit a Bad Bitch,” further cementing Sexyy Red’s growing presence across streaming platforms and social media.