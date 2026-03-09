President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over rising oil prices, calling it a “very small price to pay.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the administration to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest emergency oil stockpile, to help lower energy costs for Americans.

Administration officials are attempting to ease public worries over rising gas prices, emphasizing measures in place to stabilize the market.

The debate highlights growing tension among policymakers over how best to respond to global energy price pressures, with some advocating emergency reserves and others calling for patience as market forces adjust.