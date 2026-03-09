In today’s evolving hip-hop landscape, where artists are increasingly building entire ecosystems around their sound, Walkupslimey is carving out a lane that extends far beyond traditional music releases. Known to many as King Slime, the visionary rapper and founder of Slimey Recordz is positioning himself not just as an artist, but as the architect of a growing cultural movement.

With new music collaborations, a developing artist roster, and multimedia projects on the horizon, Walkupslimey is steadily building a platform designed to elevate a new generation of artists while defining what the “Slimey lifestyle” represents.

As the artist himself often emphasizes: “Walkupslimey isn’t just making music — he’s building a movement.”

New Singles Mark a Major Moment for Walkupslimey

Walkupslimey is currently preparing to release two new singles that highlight both his versatility and growing reach within the hip-hop world. The first is “Do Da Walkup” featuring The Game, a collaboration that places Walkupslimey alongside one of the most recognizable voices in West Coast rap. The track represents a powerful moment for the Slimey movement, bridging independent momentum with an established name in the industry.

By connecting with an artist like The Game, Walkupslimey continues demonstrating that his movement is expanding beyond local circles and into a broader national conversation while still maintaining the authenticity that defines his sound.

Alongside that release comes “Playful As Kidz,” a record that showcases another dimension of Walkupslimey’s creative identity. The track carries a more reflective tone, tapping into themes of youth, ambition, and the mindset that drives artists to keep pushing forward despite obstacles. The song reflects the idea that while the journey may be tough, the energy and creativity that inspired the dream in the first place never disappears.

Together, these two singles represent another step forward for Walkupslimey as he continues expanding his catalog and introducing listeners to the world he is building through the Slimey movement.

Building the Slimey Recordz Collective

At the center of Walkupslimey’s vision is Slimey Recordz, a growing label and creative collective designed to showcase rising talent. The movement currently includes artists such as:

KING CHOLLO

SLUGGO

BABY ANGELUS

TLG COBY

LIL WALKUP

DEYHUGEEN

Each artist contributes their own personality and style to the evolving Slimey sound. Walkupslimey approaches collaboration with a flexible creative philosophy, allowing artists to bring their individuality into the music rather than forcing them into a predetermined formula.

This approach reflects a broader trend in modern hip-hop where collectives often become cultural forces. Similar to movements like Dreamville or Griselda, the strength of the Slimey brand lies in its shared identity and creative chemistry between artists.

Walkupslimey’s role within the collective is both creative and strategic—guiding the overall vision while helping each artist develop their own voice.

Authenticity Drives the Creative Process

Walkupslimey’s creative process begins with energy and real-life experiences rather than rigid formulas.

Sometimes inspiration comes from a beat, other times from situations happening in everyday life. Either way, authenticity remains the priority. His goal is always to create music that people can feel, not just listen to.

When working with other artists, Walkupslimey encourages them to bring their own personality into the music. Instead of forcing a specific direction, he focuses on guiding the concept while allowing collaborators to express themselves naturally.

This approach helps the music stay genuine and emotionally connected to listeners.

Overcoming Challenges and Building Resilience

Like many independent artists, Walkupslimey has faced significant challenges while building his career. One of the biggest obstacles has been turning a vision into reality without the traditional industry support system.

At certain points in his journey, he was also navigating incarceration while still trying to push his career forward. Instead of allowing those circumstances to stop his progress, he used them as motivation to stay focused and continue building.

Those experiences strengthened his belief in creating opportunities rather than waiting for them.

Today, resilience remains one of the core messages behind the Slimey movement.

The Growth of the Slimey Movement

One of the most meaningful parts of Walkupslimey’s journey has been watching younger artists within his circle grow and develop their own voices.

Seeing someone evolve from raw talent into a confident artist is one of the clearest signs that the Slimey movement is becoming something larger than just one individual.

Through mentorship and collaboration, Walkupslimey is helping shape the next wave of artists within his community.

New Releases From the Slimey Camp

The Slimey Recordz roster is already gaining momentum with new music from its artists.

KING CHOLLO recently released three major singles:

PEERZ TO OPPONENTZ

ALMOST FREE

3YRS N LA COUNTY

Meanwhile SLUGGO has dropped his latest single “SIGN SLIMEY,” continuing to expand the collective’s sound and presence.

These releases represent the broader mission of the movement: building strong records while introducing new voices that represent the Slimey lifestyle.

Looking Ahead: The Next Chapter

Walkupslimey shows no signs of slowing down. Beyond music, the Slimey brand is expanding into visual media, culture, and creative expression, building a platform that goes beyond traditional hip-hop releases.

His upcoming album “Late Start,” scheduled for release in late 2026, will capture another chapter of growth and perseverance in his journey.

With every release, collaboration, and artist development move, Walkupslimey continues strengthening the foundation of a movement that aims to reach far beyond music.

