In the third episode of Jalen Rose’s and Same Page Entertainment’s new Tubi series, South West High, a compelling narrative unfolds as Nolan Thomas, a former professional athlete turned principal, attempts to save his alma mater from collapse.

A Clash of Parenting Styles

In this exclusive clip, a parent-teacher conference highlights the complexities of modern parenting. The school community is reeling after a young scholar, Marco, is accused of releasing a provocative photo of his girlfriend online.

As the meeting progresses, the boy’s father and mother display contrasting approaches to his accountability. The father focuses on the financial investment and future sports opportunities that could be derailed by Marco’s actions. In contrast, the mother advocates for a supportive approach that prioritizes her son’s emotional well-being and long-term personal development during this difficult period.

The Role of Leadership

Principal Nolan Thomas observes the tension, embodying the series’ themes of accountability and mentorship. The encounter raises critical questions about the kind of guidance that young men need most when their reputations and futures are on the line.

South West High is co-created by and stars Jalen Rose and features a talented cast, including Dawn Halfkenny, Towanda Braxton, and Christina Cooper. The show is available to watch for free on Tubi.