WWE 2K26, the newest installment in the long running wrestling video game franchise, is now available in its King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition. The game was developed by Visual Concepts and released by 2K for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. The Standard Edition featuring cover star CM Punk will launch March 13, 2026.

“Our team has managed to outdo themselves once again, with additions and improvements to every single game mode in WWE 2K26,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We’re confident players will appreciate the evolution of the franchise, and we look forward to seeing their imaginations brought to life as they dig into the game.”

One of the headline features is 2K Showcase: Punked, which follows CM Punk’s career journey. Narrated by the wrestler himself, the mode revisits major moments from his career while introducing alternate history scenarios and “What if?” matchups.

The game also boasts the largest roster in franchise history with more than 400 playable characters. The lineup includes current stars and legends such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

New gameplay additions include I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster matches, along with intergender competition across multiple modes. Expanded customization tools, new MyGM features, and an updated Universe mode with the WWE Draft are also included.