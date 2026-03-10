Entrepreneur and cultural curator T’yanna Wallace is merging hip-hop royalty with high-end hospitality. Over the weekend, Wallace hosted an intimate private tasting in Midtown Manhattan to preview the menu for Big Poppas Steakhouse, a restaurant set to open this fall in honor of her father, The Notorious B.I.G.

Choosing the anniversary of her father’s passing (March 9, 2026) to host the event, T’yanna transformed a day of mourning into a celebration of life and vision. The restaurant fulfills a long-held dream of Christopher Wallace, who often spoke of opening his own eatery before his untimely death.

The Experience: Flavors of Brooklyn and Beyond

The evening featured a menu crafted by Chef Harley that blended elevated steakhouse staples with Caribbean-inspired flavors, paying homage to Biggie’s roots and lyrics.

Starter Highlights:

Lil Ceasar Salad

“Sky’s the Limit” Tuna Tartare

Mango-Pineapple Jerk Wings

Ackee & Saltfish Spring Rolls

Signature Entrées:

Big Poppa Burger

Mo Money Mo Problems Lobster Tails

Brooklyn Strip Steak

Bed-Stuy Stew Chicken

Guests paired these dishes with premium spirits, including Gran Coramino Tequila by Kevin Hart and The Producer Mezcal by Swizz Beatz.

A Family Affair

The guest list read like a roll call of hip-hop history and family. Joining T’yanna were her brother CJ Wallace, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and members of Junior M.A.F.I.A. Notable media personalities like Kazeem Famuyide and Rory Farrell were also in attendance, alongside T’yanna’s mother and daughter.

Looking Ahead to Fall 2026

Located in the heart of New York City, Big Poppas Steakhouse aims to be more than a dining destination; it is a cultural landmark. When it officially opens in Fall 2026, it will offer fans and foodies alike a chance to experience the legacy of Big Poppa through elevated dining and storytelling.

For T’yanna, the project is the ultimate tribute—honoring her father’s memory by inviting the world to his table.