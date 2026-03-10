Get ready to step into the vibrant, soulful heart of New Orleans right in the Midwest! Our favorite princess is back with a brand-new story, and she’s looking for you to help her bring it to life. Tiana’s Joyful Celebration—the first-ever museum exhibition dedicated to Princess Tiana—is officially open at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Produced through a collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and the world’s largest children’s museum, this immersive experience is more than just an exhibit; it’s a tribute to Black excellence, community, and the rich traditions of the Big Easy.

Inside the Celebration: A Family Affair

Set in 1928, the adventure begins at Tiana’s Co-Op. The Mardi Gras season parade is starting earlier than expected, and Tiana needs her community—that’s you—to help get the neighborhood ready! This interactive journey invites families to work together to pull off the ultimate celebration.

What you can do inside the exhibit:

Design and Decorate: Visit Eudora’s dress shop to craft masks and costumes, or add dazzling lights and colors to the parade floats.

Visit to craft masks and costumes, or add dazzling lights and colors to the parade floats. Feel the Rhythm: Join Prince Naveen and the Bayou Community Band to rehearse classic New Orleans sounds.

Join and the to rehearse classic New Orleans sounds. The Royal Kitchen: Practice making your own “special spice” by helping prepare a pretend version of Tiana’s father’s legendary gumbo recipe .

Practice making your own “special spice” by helping prepare a pretend version of Tiana’s father’s legendary . Dance the Night Away: Learn the iconic second-line dance with step-by-step tutorials from a New Orleans native.

A Legacy Beyond the Parks

Following the massive success of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney Parks, this exhibit brings her inspirational story directly to our communities. It celebrates the idea that every dream is built with teamwork, heart, and determination.

To make sure everyone can join the fun, the exhibit is fully bilingual (English and Spanish) and features accessible elements in ASL and Braille.

Catch the Magic in Your City

The party is just getting started in Indianapolis, where it will run through January 3, 2027. After that, the magic goes on the road! Tiana’s Joyful Celebration will embark on a five-year, 12-city nationwide tour, with confirmed stops at:

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta

The Henry Ford Museum (Dearborn, MI)

(Dearborn, MI) The Center of Science and Industry (Columbus, OH)

(Columbus, OH) The Fort Worth Museum of Science and Industry

The Glazer Children’s Museum (Tampa, FL)

Plan Your Visit

Tickets for the exhibition are included with general admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan, a budding artist, or just looking for a soulful family day out, there is a place for you in Tiana’s world.

Don’t miss your chance to see the history-making exhibit that first made waves at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. It’s time to show the world your unique talents—your own “special spice”!

Watch below.