Cardi B’s breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow” has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking her fifth song to reach the milestone.

According to Genius, her streaming milestones now include “I Like It” (1.8B), “Girls Like You” (1.8B), “Taki Taki” (1.8B), and “WAP” (1.5B).

— Genius (@Genius) March 8, 2026

“Bodak Yellow” first catapulted Cardi B to global fame and has remained a staple in hip-hop culture. This achievement highlights her consistent presence in the streaming era and her ability to deliver hits that resonate with millions worldwide.

The track’s milestone adds to Cardi B’s growing legacy as one of the most successful female hip-hop artists of her generation, reinforcing her influence on both charts and streaming platforms.