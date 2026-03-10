The Miami Dolphins have informed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that he is being released, ending his tenure as the team’s starter since 2020.

According to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Miami is on the hook for $54 million fully guaranteed with offsets, meaning Tagovailoa will earn the minimum if he signs with another team next season.

This is a post-June 1 cut, allowing the #Dolphins to spread the cap hit out over two season. Still, more than $67M will come this year, the rest of the nearly $100M comes next year. https://t.co/dvsBdWfBnv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Tagovailoa’s departure marks a significant change for Miami as the team looks to restructure its quarterback position and manage salary cap space moving forward.