When the term super producer is mentioned, only a handful of names truly fit the title—RZA, Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, Pete Rock, The Neptunes, Jermaine Dupri, and Kanye West, to name a few. Among them is a visionary who redefined Hip-Hop and R&B in the late ‘90s and early 2000s: Timothy Zachery Mosley, a.k.a. Timbaland, born on this day [March 10] 53 years ago.

Timbaland played a pivotal role in the success of Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, and Ginuwine, shaping Virginia’s Hip-Hop culture through his innovative production and mentorship. His influence extended beyond Hip-Hop and R&B, crafting crossover hits for Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado, helping bridge the gap between genres and ushering in a new era of trans-genre collaboration.

In honor of Timbaland’s born day, here’s a look at some of his most iconic and influential tracks that left an undeniable mark on music and culture.

Aaliyah – “One In A Million”

As the third main single of the popular album of the same name, “One in a Million” peaked at #1 on the US Hot Rap/R&B chart. It also claimed the#1 spot in R&B Airplay for six long weeks.

Ginuwine – “Pony”

“Pony” was actually Ginuwine’s debut single and peaked at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song kept it’s spot on the Hot R&B chart for two weeks.

Missy Elliot – “Supa Dupa Fly”

This was the first single from Missy Elliot’s debut album of the same name. This song hit at #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts and helped to earn Missy a spot on Elektra Records with her own sub-label Goldmind.

Justin Timberlake – “Sexy Back”

“Sexy Back” is the name of one of Justin Timberlake’s most successful and well known solo records. Hitting the #1 spot in a plethora of countries, this song has gone platinum a few times over in this country and across the globe.

Nelly Furtado – “Promiscuous”

“Promiscuous” is the international #1 hit single of Canadian singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado. Although it has peaked at #1 in a few countries around the globe it hit #3 in the United States. This was the second single from the album Loose.