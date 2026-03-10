The NBA has shut down a planned promotional event tied to the Atlanta Hawks that referenced Magic City, which was set to take place March 16.

League leadership confirmed the decision after concerns were raised by several groups connected to the NBA.

Adam Silver addressed the move in a statement explaining why the promotion would no longer move forward.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The Hawks have not announced whether the game will feature a replacement promotion.