HYBE and Spotify Team Up to Launch New Video Podcast Series

Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE is expanding into the video podcast space through a new partnership with Spotify. The collaboration will introduce a video podcast program on the streaming platform, with its debut scheduled for March 23.

Episodes will begin rolling out in phases starting in April. The series is expected to feature a mix of voices, including HYBE artists and creators from a variety of industries.

The project will be produced by HYBE Media Studio, the company’s internal production arm. The studio has previously worked across multiple formats, including documentaries, reality programming, and concert screenings. By entering the video podcast space, HYBE is moving into a growing segment of digital media where audience demand continues to rise.

For Spotify, the partnership reflects its broader push to strengthen its position across music, podcasts, and audiobooks. The company has invested heavily in podcast production infrastructure and now operates podcast studios in New York, Stockholm, London, and two locations in Los Angeles. Spotify selected Hollywood for its newest studio and described Los Angeles as “a global center for storytelling.”

Spotify began expanding into podcasts in 2019 when it acquired companies Gimlet, Anchor and Parcast. The following year it purchased The Ringer, a media brand known for producing podcasts and video content centered on sports, pop culture, politics, and technology.

The company has also explored cross platform distribution. In October, Netflix and Spotify announced a deal allowing Netflix to stream video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer.

For HYBE, the partnership could open an additional revenue channel. The company reported strong financial performance in 2025, posting annual revenue of 2.65 trillion South Korean won, representing a 17.5 percent increase year over year.