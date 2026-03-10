Iran Rejects US Claims on Missile Program as Middle East Combat Intensifies

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says its missile capabilities remain intact despite claims from the United States that the program has been destroyed. Iranian officials say the country is deploying a growing number of projectiles, including warheads weighing more than one ton.

Tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against interfering with oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the United States would respond forcefully if tankers were blocked, threatening to strike Iran “twenty times harder.” Earlier, he suggested the conflict could end “very soon.”

Meanwhile, Iran has continued launching retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and US-linked assets across the region. Strikes have reportedly occurred in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. One person was killed in Manama, while two people were killed in central Israel.

Tehran also faced heavy bombardment overnight. Reports indicate that at least 40 people died near Risalat Square after what observers described as one of the most intense waves of attacks since the conflict began.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have also continued along the Lebanese border. Officials say the death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon has climbed past 486 people.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said several countries have reached out about a possible ceasefire but suggested Tehran is not prepared to halt fighting without assurances.

“Even if they [US and Israel] request a ceasefire, this has to be put forward when Iran is certain they will not attack again, and they have accepted responsibility for their actions. They cannot just come to us and say ceasefire, and we say OK,” he said.

“We have the upper hand. Their plans have failed, and they haven’t reached their goals. Iran has seriously damaged Israel and the US. Look at the state of global energy and the global economy. We have the upper hand, and we will decide when the war will end,” he added.

In Washington, Senator Lindsey Graham criticized Gulf allies for declining to join military action against Iran.

“This is so disappointing.”

“We need partners that will step forward in a fight that we can’t afford to lose,” he said.

Graham also urged US allies in the region to take a more direct role.

“This is my fight, too”.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the conflict earlier this week, with prices briefly approaching $120 per barrel before falling in early Asian trading. Trump has also warned Iran of “death, fire and fury” if shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted. Tehran has responded by saying it will not allow “one litre of oil” to leave the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.