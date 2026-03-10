Kanye West is preparing for a major return to the stage in the United States with a large-scale concert in support of his upcoming album Bully.

The rapper has booked a performance at SoFi Stadium on April 3. The event is being promoted as the “only performance in Los Angeles.”

The show will arrive shortly after the planned release of Ye’s next project, Bully, which is scheduled to drop March 27. The performance marks one of his first major U.S. concerts in several years and is expected to draw significant attention from fans eager to hear the new music live.