The Kansas City Chiefs are adding major firepower to their offense after agreeing to a three-year contract with Kenneth Walker III.

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $43.05 million, with $28.7 million fully guaranteed. Walker, 25, is coming off a breakout year with the Seattle Seahawks, finishing the season with 1,309 scrimmage yards and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. His strong postseason run ended with a Super Bowl MVP performance that raised his profile across the league.

Walker will now join quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City as the team looks to strengthen its offense for the upcoming season. Mahomes shared excitement about the signing on social media after the deal became public.

The Chiefs are also expected to keep another key piece of their offense. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly returning for a 14th season in Kansas City. At 36, Kelce continues to perform at a high level and recently earned another Pro Bowl selection.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed to a one year contract worth $12 million that could reach $15 million in total value.