Livvy Dunne Stars in Fanatics Sportsbook Tournament Campaign

March 10, 2026
Shawn Grant

Fanatics is rolling out a new March tournament campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook featuring gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne. The campaign highlights the platform’s tournament-themed promotions and focuses on engaging basketball fans during one of the sport’s most active viewing periods.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a new entry in the brand’s “Explained By” series. In the ad, Dunne appears on a basketball court and multiplies into several versions of herself, visually representing the company’s “10x more rewarding” tournament promotion.

“Livvy brings the energy of the Tournament: confident, competitive, and deeply connected to the next generation of fans,” said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “As a challenger brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook by showing up in the biggest moments with a fresh point of view combined with industry-leading generosity. This campaign is about making the tournament more rewarding and culturally relevant in a way only Fanatics Sportsbook can.”

The promotion includes profit boosts each tournament game day, up to $1,000 in new customer bet matches and FanCash offers during the first 10 days.

The campaign will run across TV, social media, digital platforms and out-of-home advertising throughout the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.