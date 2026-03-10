In case you missed it, police responded to reports of gunfire near Rihanna’s home, prompting a swift law enforcement presence in the area. Officials have not confirmed whether anyone was injured during the incident. The situation quickly gained public attention due to the home’s connection to the internationally known singer.

Get this, according to LAPD, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz. Investigators say she was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Wild.

In the aftermath of the reported shooting, social media users began sharing screenshots believed to come from accounts tied to the suspect. The posts, which circulated widely online, appeared to contain unsettling and erratic remarks made prior to the incident.

Investigators are now reviewing those online messages as part of a broader effort to understand what led up to the shooting. Authorities are also working to determine whether the suspect had any personal connection to Rihanna or to the property where the gunfire was reported.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation is still unfolding. Detectives are examining the suspect’s digital activity along with other evidence related to the case.

Additional details about the incident, including potential motives and the timeline leading up to the shooting, are expected to emerge as the investigation continues. Officials have indicated that further updates may be released as more information becomes available.