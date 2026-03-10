The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment in a 2024 antitrust lawsuit alleging an illegal monopoly over live events in the U.S.

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, and neither the Justice Department nor Live Nation responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, filed under President Joe Biden’s administration, accused Live Nation of using threats, retaliation, and restrictive contracts to “suffocate the competition” by controlling ticketing and concert promotion. The Department alleged the company blocked venues from using rival ticket sellers and pressured them to stay loyal to Ticketmaster, limiting fan choice and driving up prices.

The settlement comes as the two sides were preparing for a New York trial that could have required the dismantling of Live Nation’s dominance in the live music market.