Ty Dolla $ign has returned with a new R&B project, releasing his six track EP girl music vol. 1 on March 6, 2026. The singer leans into smooth melodies and soulful arrangements on the project, which he crafted with a female audience in mind.

The EP blends contemporary R&B with classic influences and features guest appearances from Brandy, Leon Thomas, and Ronald Isley. Their contributions bring a mix of generational voices to the project while reinforcing its traditional R&B foundation.

One of the project’s centerpiece songs is the lead single “miss u 2” featuring Leon Thomas. Another notable collaboration arrives on “nobody has to know,” which includes legendary vocalist Ronald Isley. The tracklist also includes songs such as “3 billion,” continuing the EP’s laid back and melodic tone.

Ty Dolla $ign described the concept behind the project as “music that girls really want to hear,” drawing inspiration from the atmosphere of a night out in New York.

The release follows his 2025 album TYCOON and marks a return to a sound driven by live instrumentation and organic production. Rather than leaning heavily on digital production, the EP focuses on warm arrangements and traditional R&B textures.