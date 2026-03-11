Bam Adebayo delivered a historic performance Tuesday, scoring 83 points in the Miami Heat’s 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards, marking the second-most points ever in an NBA game behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Adebayo set league records for free throws made and attempted in a single game, finishing 36-of-43 from the line, 20-of-43 from the field, and 7-of-22 from three point range.

“An absolutely surreal night,” said Erik Spoelstra, Heat coach. “Obviously, we’ve been blessed to have been part of a lot of big moments in this arena. This one, it just happened. Moments happen and I’m grateful that we’re all able to be a part of it and witness it.”

After the game, Adebayo embraced his mother, Marilyn Blount, in tears.

“For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special,” Adebayo said. “I didn’t think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because… to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people… this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered.”