Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson gave fans a glimpse of their supportive relationship after combining for 83 points in a historic night that ranks as the second highest scoring performance in NBA history by a couple.

Following the game, Adebayo reflected on what it meant to deliver such a performance while Wilson was in attendance.

“To have 83 the first game she’s here is very special… the behind-the-scenes, the workouts, the conversations, they’re very motivating, and obviously you see what she does… you get inspired by that. I’m thankful to have her in my life.”

He also joked about a recent milestone and her reaction to it.

“She’s been gone a week. She was complaining I got my 10K point & she wanted me to wait. To have 83 the first game she’s here is special. The BTS/workouts/convos, they’re very motivating. You see what she does. You get inspired every day by that. Thankful to have her in my life…”

Wilson praised Adebayo’s dedication and journey in return.