Begging for Sax: How Chris Mitchell Built a Music Empire from the Ground Up

Long before sold-out theaters and viral videos introduced him to millions of fans, Houston saxophonist Chris Mitchell was building his audience one sidewalk performance at a time. Armed with little more than his saxophone, a small speaker, and unwavering belief in his purpose, he began laying the foundation for what would become a thriving independent music career powered directly by his supporters.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Chris grew up in a household where music and faith were inseparable. His father served as a pastor while also working as a carpenter, instilling a deep sense of discipline and work ethic in the family. Church was the center of their world, and music was everywhere from choir rehearsals to praise team performances. Surrounded by musicians in his own family, he first picked up the saxophone at the age of 12.

Even at that young age, he felt an immediate connection to the instrument. That belief only strengthened the first time someone paid him to play. A church deacon once handed him eight dollars after a performance and that moment planted a powerful idea: music could become more than just a passion.

Years later, Chris took that faith in his talent to the streets of Houston. Performing on sidewalks and outside busy areas, he treated every passerby like a potential fan. Instead of relying on traditional industry pathways, he began collecting email addresses from people who stopped to listen. That growing list eventually became the foundation of a business strategy that helped him build a career completely on his own terms.

Using those contacts, he started renting hotel meeting rooms and small venues, inviting the same supporters who had first discovered him while he was playing outside. The response was immediate. One of his earliest milestone moments came during Mother’s Day weekend in 2012, when roughly 300 people packed Houston’s Red Cat Jazz Café for his first sold-out concert.

Over time those intimate gatherings expanded into theaters and larger venues. Today, Chris performs in spaces with capacities exceeding 1,000 people and has grown a digital community of more than three million followers across social media. His performances blend jazz, R&B, and high-energy audience engagement, creating an experience that feels as personal as it does electric.

The momentum now fuels his latest run of performances, the Begging For Sax Tour. Named after a phrase popularized in his viral videos online, the tour is bringing him to major cities including Houston, Dallas, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., with audiences continuing to grow at every stop.