Boosie Speaks On Trying To Get His Son Off Lean: “He’s Just Like I Used To Be”

Baton Rouge rap vet Boosie Badazz is once again speaking candidly about family struggles, this time opening up about his efforts to help his son break an addiction to promethazine codeine syrup, commonly known in Hip Hop culture as “lean.”

During a recent interview, Boosie revealed that his son has been struggling with dependence on the substance and admitted that the situation hits close to home because he sees a reflection of his own past behavior. According to the Baton Rouge rapper, his son’s battle mirrors the same habits and lifestyle he once lived through earlier in his career.

Boosie did not shy away from the difficult reality of the situation, explaining that his son has become heavily reliant on the drug despite his attempts to intervene. The rapper expressed concern about how easily young people can fall into addiction, especially when the culture surrounding certain substances often normalizes their use.

Promethazine with codeine is a prescription cough syrup that contains opioids and antihistamines. While it is legally prescribed for medical purposes, the mixture became widely associated with Hip Hop culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly in Southern rap scenes. The drink is often mixed with soda and candy to create what is commonly referred to as lean or purple drank. Over the years, the substance has been linked to numerous health issues and high profile deaths within the music industry.

Boosie acknowledged that his own history with lean is part of why he understands the situation so well. Earlier in his career, the rapper openly discussed his own struggles with substance use and the toll it took on his health and personal life. Now, he says he is determined to guide his son away from the same path before the consequences become more serious.

The rapper explained that he has been actively trying to encourage his son to stop using the drug, emphasizing that the process is not easy. Addiction, Boosie noted, cannot simply be solved through lectures or discipline, and it often requires patience, support, and accountability from family members.

Boosie also used the moment to send a broader message about substance abuse among young people. He pointed out that many teenagers and young adults are exposed to drug culture through music, social media, and peer influence, making it easier for experimentation to turn into dependency.

While Boosie admitted that the situation remains a work in progress, he made it clear that he remains committed to helping his son get through the struggle. For the veteran rapper, the experience has become both a personal challenge and a reminder of how the choices made by one generation can echo into the next.

As conversations around addiction and mental health continue to grow within the Hip Hop community, Boosie’s openness about his family’s struggle highlights the real world impact of substance abuse and the importance of addressing it head on.