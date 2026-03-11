Breanna Stewart capped off a dominant performance in the Unrivaled League championship while wearing a standout piece from GLD, highlighting the brand’s growing presence in women’s basketball culture.

During the championship game at Sephora Arena, Stewart scored 32 points to lead her team to victory and secure the league’s MVP honor. As she accepted the trophy, she sported an iced out GLD pendant on a heavy Cuban link chain featuring about 10,000 hand set stones. The chain and pendant set is valued at more than $35,000.

Stewart’s appearance in the jewelry reflects the increasing crossover between basketball, fashion and athlete self expression.

“Seeing Breanna Stewart celebrate a historic MVP moment wearing GLD is exactly what our brand is about,” said Christian Johnston, President and Founder of GLD. “From day one, we’ve built GLD at the intersection of sport, music, fashion, and culture. Moments like this, where the biggest athletes in the game are expressing themselves through our pieces, reinforce why we do what we do and why GLD continues to resonate with the next generation of talent.”

Throughout the season, several players including Napheesa Collier, Rhyne Howard and Erica Wheeler were also seen wearing GLD pieces during pregame tunnel fashion moments.