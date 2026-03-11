Brooklyn Unity Nets Youth Games and Team80 Showcase Set for Barclays Center

A full day of youth basketball and community celebration is coming to Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Unity Nets face Team80 in a special showcase this Sunday.

The main matchup between the Brooklyn Unity Nets and Team80 is scheduled for the afternoon, with tipoff expected around 3:30 p.m. Youth exhibition games will run throughout the day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving children ages 10 to 17 the opportunity to play on a professional court and experience the atmosphere of a major arena.

Parents and supporters can attend by purchasing tickets to watch the games and support the young athletes. Organizers say a limited number of roster spots remain for the Brooklyn Unity Nets youth team, and children can still join by registering before the March 13 deadline.

Sunday’s program is being organized through a collaboration between Playbook Sports, Drop On Top Entertainment, Brooklyn Unity Fest, Team80 and Project Echo, along with several community groups providing jerseys, resources and support for participants.

Brooklyn Unity Fest, founded in 2011 by DJ MeloD, began as a neighborhood block party designed to bring longtime residents and newcomers together. Over the years, the event has expanded into a larger cultural festival featuring music, performances and community programming.

Organizers say the youth basketball showcase continues that mission by creating opportunities for young players to connect, compete and celebrate the spirit of unity across Brooklyn.