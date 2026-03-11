Hip hop icon Dr. Dre has officially reached billionaire status, according to the latest Forbes 2026 Billionaires list.

The legendary producer and entrepreneur now joins a small group of music stars whose fortunes have crossed the billion dollar mark. Forbes reports that of the 22 billionaire entertainers it has identified, nearly half were added within the past three years, reflecting rapid growth in music and entertainment ventures.

Dr. Dre becomes just the sixth musician to reach billionaire status. He joins fellow music powerhouses Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna on the exclusive list.

Dre built his fortune through decades of success in music production, business ventures and investments, becoming one of hip hop’s most influential figures both inside and outside the studio.