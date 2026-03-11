The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face after agreeing to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Geno Smith.

According to ESPN sources, the Raiders are sending Smith along with a 2026 seventh round draft pick to New York. In return, Las Vegas will receive a 2026 sixth round pick.

The move sends Smith back to the franchise where he began his NFL career in 2013. Early reports indicate he is expected to return to the organization as the Jets’ projected starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

New York also holds significant draft capital moving forward. The team currently has the No. 2 and No. 16 selections in the first round of this year’s draft, along with picks No. 33 and No. 44 in the second round.

The Jets are also positioned with three first round selections in 2027 as analysts anticipate a deeper quarterback class that year.