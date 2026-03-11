Gunplay Speaks on Frustrations With Rick Ross: “Nobody’s giving me a budget”

Miami rapper Gunplay is reflecting on the challenges he says slowed his music career, sharing his perspective during a recent appearance on the I Say That 2 Say This Podcast.

During the conversation, the rapper discussed his early connection to Rick Ross and the group that helped shape Ross’ rise in hip-hop. Gunplay described himself as one of the original figures around the movement, but said the level of support he witnessed during Ross’s success did not extend to his own projects.

“When it was Ross’s turn, everybody was a group effort,” Gunplay said. “When it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets.”

Gunplay also spoke about records he believes gained strong traction with listeners despite receiving little promotional backing from the label. He cited tracks such as “Bible on the Dash” and “Yams” as examples of songs that resonated in the streets but lacked the resources for wider commercial exposure.

“I got hit records. Nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing,” Gunplay said. “So what you want me to possibly do?”

The rapper said the situation often felt confusing because responsibility for advancing his career seemed to shift between him and Def Jam executives.

“They’ll play ping pong,” he said. “Ross says it’s on Def Jam. Then Def Jam says it’s on fat boy.”

According to Gunplay, the lack of clear support left him stuck without the backing needed to build momentum, a position he says created serious financial pressure during that period of his career.