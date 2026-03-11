Jacksonville Community Calls for “Lil Poppa Day” to Honor Late Rapper

Residents from Jacksonville’s Eastside appeared at City Hall this week to pay tribute to late rapper Lil Poppa while urging city leaders to formally recognize his legacy with an annual day in his name.

Community members asked officials to designate March 18, the rapper’s birthday, as “Lil Poppa Day.” Supporters said the proposal is intended to highlight his connection to local youth and acknowledge the role he played in Jacksonville’s hip-hop scene.

The request arrives several weeks after the rapper’s death, which drew strong reactions from fans throughout the city and beyond. Speakers during the public meeting described Lil Poppa as an artist who openly discussed personal challenges and remained grounded in the neighborhood where he was raised.

Felicia Jackson addressed the council and spoke about the message she believes the rapper shared with young listeners.

“Lil Poppa stood for a lot of things,” Jackson said. “But the main thing he stood for is mental health.”

Jackson added that many teenagers in the community looked to Wheeler as an example that opportunity can exist even in difficult circumstances. She said his journey resonated because he built a career that reached national audiences while continuing to represent Jacksonville.

“It’s very important for the kids to see that we can make it out, regardless of the things we go through in our neighborhood,” Jackson said.

Another resident, Gavin Boykin, told council members that recognizing the rapper could encourage younger generations to reflect on the values he expressed in his music and public presence. Boykin described Poppa as someone who avoided spreading hostility online and instead used his platform to promote understanding.