A public disagreement has emerged between mixed martial arts star Jon Jones and the Ultimate Fighting Championship after the promotion announced a June 14 event planned at the White House without including the former champion on the fight card.

When the lineup was revealed, fans quickly questioned why Jones, widely considered one of the sport’s most accomplished fighters, was not part of the event. The absence led to speculation across the MMA community.

During a press conference following UFC 326, UFC leadership addressed the situation and denied that Jones had ever been considered for the matchup.

“Never ever, ever, which I told you guys 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House,” the promotion said. Officials also suggested that hip arthritis might prevent Jones from competing again.

Jones responded publicly on March 9, disputing that account and saying negotiations had recently taken place.

“My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight,” Jones wrote on X. “Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return? I was lowballed.”

Jones added that talks had continued days earlier and revealed that he had received stem cell treatment while preparing to start training.

Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans.

Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2026

“Yes, I have arthritis in my hip and it’s painful, but that doesn’t mean I can’t fight,” Jones wrote. “If I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine?”

The 38-year-old fighter, who holds a 28-1 professional record and has won both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, also rejected claims that his career is finished.

“I understand business deals fall through sometimes,” he wrote. “But saying things publicly that aren’t true isn’t right.”

He also said UFC officials recently approached him about competing for a smaller purse.

“If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today,” Jones wrote. “No more spins, no more games.”