Kanye West’s ‘BULLY’ Album Teased by New LA Billboard Campaign

Fresh billboards across Los Angeles are stirring renewed discussion about Kanye West’s long-awaited album BULLY. The displays feature a minimal design promoting the project alongside a single date: March 27, 2026. Photos of the signs began circulating online after pedestrians spotted them around the city, sparking speculation that a formal release may be imminent.

West has not publicly confirmed the date tied to the advertisements, but the imagery has energized fans who have been tracking developments surrounding the album for months. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone reported the project could arrive slightly earlier, around March 20. That report described the album as exploring themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence,” suggesting the record reflects on West’s personal struggles rather than functioning as a public apology.

The subject matter aligns with a message West shared earlier this year regarding his mental health. In January, he purchased a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal addressing bipolar disorder and reflecting on past behavior.

“The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help,” he wrote. “It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable.”

West also acknowledged the toll those experiences had on people close to him.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem,” he wrote. “I said and did things I deeply regret.”

“Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” West wrote. “You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable.”

Meanwhile, West has also scheduled a major return to live performance with an April 3, 2026, concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If the album arrives beforehand, the show could serve as the first live introduction to the new material.