Florida artist KVNG FLVCKO is celebrating a major career milestone after signing with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and his Alienz Alive label.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of FLVCKO’s new single “Break!!,” a self produced track that highlights his alternative leaning hip hop style. The song also features cover artwork photographed by Sabrina Vaz-Holder.

“We are extremely happy to welcome FLVCKO into the AA family and look forward to sharing his musical gifts with the world,” said Darkchild.

FLVCKO also opened up about the personal inspiration behind the record.

“I was in a dark space, undergoing intense changes that revealed the mental chains and generational curses that were holding me back. In time, my eyes were opened, and I reclaimed my authority.”

Raised in Orlando and now based in Clermont, the artist blends rock driven vocals with sharp rap lyricism. His music often reflects personal growth and emotional intensity.

The signing comes ahead of Darkchild’s upcoming fireside chat at South by Southwest with Jamie Dominguez this weekend.