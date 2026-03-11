A blockbuster NFL trade involving Maxx Crosby has reportedly been called off after medical evaluations raised concerns.

The Las Vegas Raiders had initially agreed to send the five time Pro Bowl defensive end to the Baltimore Ravens. In return, Baltimore was expected to give up first round picks in the 2026 and 2027 drafts.

However, the deal collapsed after Crosby underwent testing at the Ravens’ facility.

According to reports from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Baltimore decided not to move forward following the medical evaluation. As a result, the Ravens will keep their 2026 and 2027 first round selections.

After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical.



Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

Crosby will now return to the Raiders for the time being while the situation develops. Other teams around the league could still explore a potential trade depending on their comfort with any medical concerns that surfaced during Baltimore’s review.

The 26 year old pass rusher has been one of the Raiders’ defensive anchors in recent seasons, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and establishing himself as one of the league’s most disruptive edge defenders.