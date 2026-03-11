Authorities say Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside an Airstream trailer on her Los Angeles property when gunfire erupted from a parked vehicle outside the home.

Investigators say the trailer was struck multiple times. Photos taken after the incident show the Airstream riddled with bullet holes. One official noted the seriousness of the situation, saying, “They easily could have been hit.”

Prosecutors have charged 35 year old Ivanna Ortiz in connection with the shooting. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Ortiz faces 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Nathan Hochman said the charges relate to 10 victims. According to NBC, those listed include Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children, three members of their household staff and two people at a neighboring home that was also struck by gunfire.

Officials said the front gate of the property, the Airstream trailer and a nearby residence all showed evidence of bullet impacts.

Ortiz’s bail has been set at $1.875 million. Prosecutors say she could face life in prison if convicted.