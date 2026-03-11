Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq are set to perform “I Lied to You” from the film Sinners during the 98th Academy Awards.

The performance will feature an all star lineup including Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.

The Oscars will air live Sunday, March 15 on ABC and Hulu.

Hosting duties for the ceremony will be handled by comedian Conan O’Brien as Hollywood celebrates the biggest night in film.