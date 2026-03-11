Stephen A. Smith Rejects Talk of 2028 Presidential Run

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith says speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2028 is misplaced, making clear he has no intention of entering the race.

The longtime ESPN personality addressed the rumors during the debut episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity, a podcast hosted by political commentator Sean Hannity. Their conversation touched on politics, media influence, and the growing online chatter about Smith possibly stepping into national politics.

Smith quickly dismissed the idea, saying the financial implications alone would rule out such a move.

“Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed,” Smith said. “If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

He noted that seeking the presidency would almost certainly require him to leave his role in sports media and other ventures tied to his public profile. Smith has built a high-visibility career through debate-driven programming and commentary on sports and cultural topics.

Although he ruled out running for office, Smith shared opinions on several political figures during the discussion. He praised Florida Senator Marco Rubio, describing him as someone he respects.

“He’s an adult in the room,” Smith said. “There is no questioning his qualifications for the job.”

Smith, who has previously identified as a Democrat, also said he could envision supporting Rubio over certain figures within his own party, mentioning Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also spoke favorably about two Democratic governors he believes stand out nationally. Smith cited Wes Moore of Maryland and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as leaders he views positively.

For now, Smith said his attention remains firmly on sports media rather than electoral politics.