On this day in Hip Hop history, Houston rap legend Scarface released his fourth solo album The Untouchable, which now celebrates its 29th anniversary. Released on March 11, 1997 through Rap A Lot Records and Priority Records, the project marked a major milestone in Scarface’s career as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first album from a southern rapper to reach the top of the chart. The LP also held the No. 1 position on the Top R and B Hip Hop Albums chart for two weeks, further solidifying Scarface’s reputation as one of the most respected lyricists in the game.

Coming off the success of his previous solo releases Mr. Scarface Is Back, The World Is Yours, and The Diary, Scarface entered The Untouchable era with a reputation for delivering deeply introspective street narratives mixed with sharp social commentary. While the album maintained the gritty storytelling and emotional honesty that defined his earlier work, it also incorporated elements of the West Coast G Funk sound that dominated the mid 1990s thanks to artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tha Dogg Pound. The fusion of southern street realism with smooth, synth driven production gave the album a sound that felt both contemporary and uniquely Scarface.

The project featured production from several key figures, including Mike Dean, N O Joe, and Scarface himself, helping craft a sonic backdrop that balanced funk inspired grooves with hard edged southern rap aesthetics. Across the album’s 11 tracks, Scarface delivered some of his most reflective and cinematic storytelling, addressing themes of street survival, personal struggle, loyalty, and the psychological weight of life in the game.

The album’s most memorable record, “Smile” featuring 2Pac and Johnny P, arrived shortly after the death of Tupac Shakur in September 1996. The track served as both a tribute and a haunting collaboration between two of Hip Hop’s most powerful voices. “Smile” resonated deeply with fans and climbed to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of Scarface’s biggest crossover hits while immortalizing one of the final appearances from 2Pac.

The Untouchable has since remained one of the defining albums of Scarface’s catalog and an important moment in southern Hip Hop history. Nearly three decades later, the album still stands as proof of Scarface’s unmatched ability to blend street wisdom, vulnerability, and lyrical depth into music that continues to resonate with listeners across generations.