Ty Dolla $ign has released the official music video for “bad bitch alert,” a standout track from his new EP Girl Music Vol. 1, out now through Atlantic Records.

Directed by David Sabastian and The Imagination Department, the visual stars Brittany Leigh Mae and follows a couple during their wedding day. Scenes shift between the bride smiling throughout the ceremony and Ty serenading her while playing guitar before the pair toast with his champagne brand, Le Bon Argent.

The six track project features collaborations with Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers, Brandy and Leon Thomas.

Girl Music Vol. 1 was inspired by a conversation about the type of songs women want for different moments, from getting ready to going out.