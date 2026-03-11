The Unrivaled closed its second season with significant growth across ticket sales, merchandise, digital engagement, and national viewership.

The innovative 3-on-3 women’s professional basketball league expanded beyond its Miami base, increased capacity at Sephora Arena, and added tour stops in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Both new markets sold out, with Philadelphia drawing 21,490 fans and Brooklyn bringing in 18,261.

Across social media platforms, including Instagram, X, and Facebook, the league generated 1.2 billion earned impressions during the season, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. Owned league and team accounts also saw impressions jump to 413 million, up 89 percent.

Merchandise revenue surged 130 percent compared to Season 1. Jerseys from players like Paige Bueckers, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum ranked among the top sellers.

The league also saw a strong broadcast performance through its partnership with TNT Sports, with the championship drawing 314,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Unrivaled increased its salary cap by 115 percent to $21 million, while the player equity pool expanded to more than $120 million.